Kia America Announces 2025 K4 Pricing

2025 Kia K4 has a starting MSRP of $21,990 1

K4 offers class-leading rear legroom within the compact sedan segment, available segment-above multi-segment digital cockpit display, 11 standard ADAS features, advanced connectivity and OTA capabilities, available ultrawideband Digital Key 2.0

Standard 147-hp, 2.0-liter and optional turbocharged 190-hp, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engines deliver robust performance

Core K4 models expected to arrive at Kia retailers beginning in September 2024 , followed later by K4 GT-Line and K4 GT-Line Turbo

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the all-new 2025 K4, Kia's fourth-generation compact sedan and a powerhouse of standard, segment-above technology.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,155 destination)

K4 LX $21,990 K4 LXS $22,990 K4 EX $23,990 K4 GT-Line $25,190 K4 GT-Line Turbo $28,090





The K4 delivers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2, refinement, and class-leading rear legroom3. An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line (2.0 and 1.6 turbo) offers a responsive driving experience. Elevating expectations for connectivity technology and superior style in the compact four-door sedan segment, the K4 sports standard wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 and available multi-segment display cockpit with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation6. Available amenities such as Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband7, Harman Kardon premium audio8, heated9 and ventilated front seats, and a wide sunroof define the K4's premium persona.

The K4 is expected to arrive in Kia retailers nationwide beginning in September 2024. The K4 GT-Line will follow in November 2024, with the K4 GT-Line Turbo expected in showrooms in early 2025.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

