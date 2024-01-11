KIA AMERICA BECOMES OFFICIAL SPONSOR LEAGUE OF LEGENDS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

First Ever Sponsor for Multi-Lane Camera View

Present the Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro Team awards

Host Fan Event at the Riot Games Arena on January 27

IRVINE, Calif., and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and Riot Games announced today a partnership that will deeply integrate Kia across the League Championship Series competition, virtual, and in-person experiences.

The partnership will see Kia integrated into the LCS in the following ways:

Kia will be the first-ever sponsor for the multi-lane camera view*

Kia will also have digital, in-game banners in the top lane

Kia will present the fan-favorite annual LCS MVP award, celebrating the LCS's best-performing player. The Kia MVP Award will celebrate extraordinary achievement and a pinnacle moment for the best-performing player on their quest to be iconic.

Kia will present the LCS Rookie of the Year Award, celebrating the best new player and potential future star in the LCS

Kia will present the Kia LCS All-Pro Team, driving recognition for the best player in each position serving to motivate and inspire each and every professional in the LCS to give their best throughout the season.

Broadcast integration including advertisement and logo placement

"Like Kia, esports is experiencing incredible growth and this partnership with Riot Games and the League Championship Series is rooted in creating authentic and impactful engagements and interactions with players and fans," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "As the first automotive brand in esports to partner with both the LCS as well as multiple high-profile teams, Kia is all-in on esports, and we are excited to join this vibrant and passionate community."

"We're excited to begin the new year on a bright note by welcoming Kia to the LCS family," said Mark Zimmerman, LCS Commissioner. "Their commitment to enriching the fan experience extends both in and out of game, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in a few weeks as we kick off the season."

*League of Legends is played on a map composed of multiple paths (lanes) all leading toward a series of objectives and the enemies nexus. As each lane can have consistent activity, we developed the multi-lane camera view where-in the viewers can see what's happening in each lane simultaneously through different POVs.

About Kia America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About League of Legends Esports

League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) is the fastest growing global sport and the pinnacle of competitive gaming with 9 regional leagues, 93 professional esport teams, and more than 860 players. Accessible around the globe on 35+ TV and digital channels, it is one of the most-watched forms of sports entertainment globally. League of Legends Esports started in 2011 and remains owned and operated by Riot Games , one of the world's top video game developers. Led by Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports, our mission is to build a thriving global sports ecosystem by focusing on growth, engagement, profitability, integrity, and accessibility. From the thrilling regional league competitions that captivate millions of fans across the globe to the trophy lift at Worlds, it all lives within LoL Esports. For more information, please visit LoLEsports.com .

