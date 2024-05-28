Attendees can experience the all-new 2024 Kia EV9 – the first mass market three-row EV SUV in the U.S. – and drive award-winning hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric models

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the broadest selections of electrified utility vehicles in America, Kia America's efforts to inform and inspire consumers about the ease and advantages of hybrid and EV ownership continue at this week's Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA, May 31 – June 2, at the Long Beach Convention Center. The flagship three-row EV9 – which recently achieved a remarkable dual victory at the 2024 World Car Awards by being named both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle – will be on hand as will a full array of Kia's hybrid and all-electric models, including: the all-electric Niro CUV, the 576-horsepower EV6 GT, plug-in hybrid variants of the popular the Sportage and Sorento SUVs, and the all-new upcoming Carnival hybrid which made its North American debut last month.

Kia Bringing Wide Variety of Electrified Utility Vehicles to Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA May 31 – June 2

"Electrify Expo is the best place to learn about the benefits of hybrid and electric vehicles and see the stunning results of Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility leadership," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Our Electrify Expo Long Beach lineup includes the pioneering EV9 three-row EV SUV, the EV6 GT – the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever – and a collection of crossover, SUV and multi-purpose vehicles that demonstrate how Kia is making electrified vehicle ownership easier and more accessible than ever before."

On Friday, May 31, attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range/charging anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure and the future of autonomous driving applications. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Kia's 2024 Electrify Expo Schedule

May 31-June 2 Long Beach

August 24-25 San Francisco Alameda Point

