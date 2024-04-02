KIA AMERICA DELIVERS SECOND-HIGHEST FIRST QUARTER SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY.

Kia sold more SUVs in March 2024 than any other month in company history

Three Kia models - Forte, Sportage, Telluride - each sold over 10,000 units in March

First quarter EV sales up 88% compared to the previous year

Sorento SUV sales increase 28% year-over-year in March as refreshed 2024 model launches

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered its second-highest first quarter sales total in company history, capped by March sales of 69,472 units. Sales of electrified models in March grew 9% compared to the previous year. Specifically, EVs saw a significant increase of 151% over the previous year. Sales of the entire utility lineup increased by 9% compared to the previous year and accounted for 79% of total sales.

Three models - Forte, Sportage, Telluride - drove the overall sales, each delivering more than 10,000 units in March. In addition, the new Sorento recently launched and sales grew 28% in March compared to the previous year. Three models including Sportage (+17%), Carnival (+15%), and Forte (+13%) recorded their highest March sales performances ever.

"Our growth in SUVs and early impact of the all-new, all-electric three-row EV9 helped deliver Kia's second-best first quarter sales result," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the recent global debut of the all-new K4 compact sedan at the New York International Auto Show and the refreshed Carnival and K5 models slated to arrive in dealer showrooms in the coming months, Kia will undoubtedly continue to capture the attention of the industry, media and consumers."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia's all electric three-row SUV - EV9 achieved a notable dual victory at the 2024 World Car Awards. Revealed during a live announcement at the World Car Awards ceremony at the New York International Auto Show, the EV9 secured esteemed titles for both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle.

The global debut of the upcoming K4 compact sedan at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. As Kia's fourth-generation compact sedan, the K4 is a powerhouse of standard, segment-above technology, delivering Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 1 , refinement, and class-leading rear head room and leg room 2 . An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line (2.0 and 1.6 turbo) offers a responsive driving experience.

, refinement, and class-leading rear head room and leg room . An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line (2.0 and 1.6 turbo) offers a responsive driving experience. U.S. News & World Report named the Kia Telluride best 3-row midsize SUV in its "Best Cars for Families" award program for the fifth year in a row. Within each class, the award honors the cars, SUVs and minivans that offer the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity. The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features.

named the Kia Telluride best 3-row midsize SUV in its "Best Cars for Families" award program for the fifth year in a row. Within each class, the award honors the cars, SUVs and minivans that offer the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity. The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. 2024 Telluride also achieved the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, while the 2024 Sportage earned the TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating. According to the IIHS, the two SUVs were deemed as "offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle and occupants and vulnerable road users."

(TSP+) rating, while the 2024 Sportage earned the (TSP) rating. According to the IIHS, the two SUVs were deemed as "offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle and occupants and vulnerable road users." 2024 EV9 was also recognized as winner of the World's Best Car for 2024 by the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY). The annual award is a result of in-depth evaluations by 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries across five continents. Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits, and environmental footprint are considered when casting their votes. The Kia EV9 was named over a total of 63 contenders.



MONTH OF MARCH YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 1,281 N/A 4,007 N/A EV6 1,537 988 4,059 3,392 Rio 246 2,439 1,823 7,008 Forte 13,417 11,891 33,623 30,526 K5 1,174 5,774 6,753 14,288 Stinger 1 958 0 2,046 Soul 5,284 6,907 12,452 16,984 Niro 2,902 2,736 7,475 9,827 Seltos 6,017 6,156 14,783 13,894 Sportage 15,211 12,965 37,286 31,684 Sorento 8,799 6,886 22,244 20,166 Telluride 10,152 10,585 25,578 27,190 Carnival 3,451 3,009 9,538 7,131 Total 69,472 71,294 179,621 184,136

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Based on review of publicly available information found on Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) websites as of March 8, 2024

