KIA CARNIVAL AND K4 MODELS NAMED SEGMENT WINNERS IN JD POWER 2026 U.S. INITIAL QUALITY STUDY (IQS)

2026 Carnival tops the Minivan segment and the 2026 K4 is number one in the Compact Car segment

K4 is the second highest ranking model in initial quality industry wide

Kia Mexico manufacturing plant – where the K4 is produced – was ranked the number one plant for quality in the Americas

Awards underscore Kia's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Kia America's most popular vehicles ranked number one in their respective categories in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). The 2026 Carnival was number one in the Minivan segment and the K4 took top honors in the Compact Car segment. The K4 was also the second highest ranked vehicle in initial quality overall across the industry and the Kia Mexico manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, where the K4 is manufactured, earned the prestigious Gold Plant Quality Award for highest initial quality in North and South America. Plant quality awards are based on producing vehicles with the fewest defects during initial ownership (excluding design-related problems).

2026 Carnival

Recognized for having the fewest quality issues over the first 90 days of ownership in their segments, the Carnival and K4 models are known for their spacious interiors, advanced features, and bold designs. These awards come on the heels of record-breaking sales for both models with Carnival posting six, and K4 posting five consecutive months of record sales.

"Both the Kia Carnival and K4 deliver the quality that car buyers look for most when shopping for a new vehicle," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia taking the top spots in two vehicle categories in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) and having the second highest ranked model in initial quality industry wide, demonstrates Kia's commitment to meet and exceed the needs of our customers."

The U.S. Initial Quality Study, now in its 40th year, is based this year on responses from 78,514 purchasers and lessees of new 2026 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The IQS additionally incorporates repair visit data based on hundreds of thousands of real-world events reported to franchised new-vehicle dealers. The methodology unites state-of-the-art vehicle repair data with traditional JD Power Voice of the Customer (VOC) data fielded continuously year-round and published monthly for subscribing clients. The enhanced IQS data enables automakers to quickly identify potential issues before they become bigger problems in the quality landscape.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America