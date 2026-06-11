2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Named Favorite Family Vehicle

2026 K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo Earns Favorite Affordable Vehicle

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that two vehicles, the completely redesigned 2027 Telluride X-Pro and the 2026 K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo, have earned top honors from the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) during its 2026 Spring Rally, held May 19–21 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 2027 Telluride X-Pro was named MAMA's Favorite Family Vehicle, while the 2026 K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo received the award for MAMA's Favorite Affordable Vehicle.

Kia Earns Dual Honors at Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) Spring Rally

"These awards from MAMA reflect Kia's continued focus on delivering vehicles that resonate with a wide range of customers," said Eric Watson, VP of Sales, Kia America. "The Telluride continues to set the benchmark for family SUVs with its refined design, spaciousness, and advanced technology. And the K4 Hatchback brings style, versatility, and compelling value to the compact segment. We're honored to see both recognized by MAMA's respected group of automotive journalists."

Named MAMA's Favorite Family Vehicle, the completely redesigned 2027 Telluride continues its legacy as a benchmark in the midsize SUV segment. With bold styling, available three-row seating, generous cargo capacity, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems1, Telluride is engineered to meet the needs of modern families. Premium interior materials, intuitive infotainment, and available all-wheel drive2 further enhance its appeal for daily driving and long-distance travel alike.

The 2026 K4 Hatchback earned MAMA's Favorite Affordable Vehicle honors, underscoring its strong value proposition and engaging design. Built to appeal to customers seeking practicality without compromise, the K4 Hatchback offers versatile cargo space, efficient performance, and advanced connectivity features. Its contemporary styling and accessible pricing position it as a standout within the competitive compact hatchback category.

The annual MAMA Spring Rally brings together automotive media and manufacturers for vehicle evaluations on public roads and at Road America, one of the country's premier motorsports facilities. Awards are determined by voting from MAMA's membership of automotive journalists.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

_____________________ 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

SOURCE Kia America