Kia Europe renews exclusive sponsorship of the League of Legends EMEA Championship

- Kia has extended its role as the main partner of EMEA's biggest esports platform for a sixth consecutive year, until 2026

- The team-based MOBA game League of Legends is the world's most watched esport

- The 2024 League of Legends EMEA Season Finals will be held in Munich, Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has renewed its sponsorship of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) as the Main Automotive Partner for the sixth consecutive year, with a three-year extension taking the sponsorship to 2026. With esports being the fastest-growing sport in the world, League of Legends is currently the world's most watched esports competition The synergy between Kia´s modern outlook and LEC audience is an ideal pairing, creating a diverse meeting place that unites different generations through a common interest.

Kia renews League of Legends EMEA Championship sponsorship

The 2024 LEC Season officially kicks off on 13 January at the Riot Games Arenain Berlin, Germany. The 2024 LECSeason Finals will take place at the end of August in Munich, Germany. From this season, Kia will serve as the presenting partner of three LEC awards, given to the most outstanding players: the Kia All-Pro Team, Kia Player of the Game, and the Kia 2024 Season MVP (most valuable player). Additionally, Kia will also be a presenting partner of the trophy ceremony at the end of the 2024 LEC Season Finals.

"We are excited to continue being involved in the League of Legends EMEA Championship, the competitive gaming league that sets the benchmark for esports," said David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia Europe. "We look forward to offering more unique experiences to League of Legends fans in the years ahead."

"This will be the sixth year that Kia has been a Main Partner of the LEC, and we couldn't be happier with what we've achieved together," says Charlie Allen, Director of Commercial Partnerships EMEA at Riot Games. "Our partnership not only demonstrates Kia's commitment to esports, but it also contributes to the sustainability of the LEC as a whole. Strengthening key relationships such as this one enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation and creativity and continue bringing fun and enjoyable experiences to our fans."

About Kia Europe

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation – a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Zilina, Slovakia.

Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.

Further information can be found here: www.press.kia.com

About League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is Riot Games' debut title and one of the most-played competitive games in the world, engaging millions of players daily in 20+ officially-supported languages. A mainstay of the MOBA genre, in League, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other's base in a game that blends the speed, strategy, and intensity of an RTS with immersive RPG elements.

League continues to evolve year over year in gameplay and storytelling, delivering fresh new experiences like K/DA, immersive stories like Star Guardian and Spirit Blossom, and technical balance changes to ensure competitive integrity. As the basis for the Runeterra universe, League champions have been featured in music, comic books, spinoff games, collectible figurines, board games, TV series, and more. The annual League of Legends World Championship is the most widely viewed esport tournament, and is among the largest and most popular sporting events in the world. The LEC is one of the 12 global leagues and the highest level of competition in EMEA.

