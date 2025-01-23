Back-to-back victories: All-electric, three-row Kia EV9 earns "Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV" honor once again

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Kia EV9 has been named the Edmunds Top Rated 2025 Electric SUV, solidifying its position as a standout in the electric SUV segment. Praised for its outstanding combination of utility, value, and spaciousness, the EV9 once again impressed Edmunds experts, cementing its status as a benchmark for excellence among EV SUVs.

Kia EV9 is an Edmunds Top Rated 2025 Electric SUV Award Winner for a Second Consecutive Year.

"We are honored to have the EV9 recognized as the Edmunds Top Rated 2025 Electric SUV yet again," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "This accolade highlights the EV9's excellence and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and world-class EVs."

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on informed opinions gathered during its rigorous vehicle testing and ranking process, including results from the Edmunds EV Range Test and Edmunds EV Charging Test for EVs in consideration.

"Kia has hit the sweet spot with a three-row family SUV that combines a great driving experience with a spacious, versatile cabin," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds Editor-in-Chief. "The quality and attention to detail are truly outstanding, bettering vehicles costing thousands more."

A pioneer in its segment, EV9 marries nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole through its inspiring "Opposites United" design form. Furthering Kia's longstanding reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 has available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability1, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

