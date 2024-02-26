KIA EV9 NAMED AMONG LIST OF 2024 PARENTS BEST FAMILY CARS

EV9 one of two winners in important "Best Electric 3-row SUV" category

EV9's win marks Kia's third in last three years

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARENTS has recognized the Kia EV9 (best electric 3-row SUV) in its "Best Family Cars" awards for 2024. The annual awards include 22 automotive categories, exhibiting cars, SUVs, and driving systems that embody the best combination of safety and functionality for families in their respective categories.

Kia EV9 named ‘Best Electric 3-row SUV’ by Parents Best Family Cars Awards

"PARENTS Best Family Cars awards exemplify Kia's position as a brand that meets the needs of their busy family," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We're honored to see the EV9 awarded for its technology, capability and comfort for the entire family."

PARENTS experts tested over 140 cars total, across categories from a field of new model vehicles. The panel of judges evaluated each model on a 10 point scale in the following areas: overall safety, including driver assist and safety technology; child passenger car seats including ease of install, space to accommodate seats in rear and third rows and third row access; power and technical specs of each model; the family friendliness of each model; 'wow' factors that will appeal to families; and the price for each model in its category.

The 2024 all-electric EV9 debuted as Kia's first three-row EV SUV. The spacious SUV seats up to seven passengers. Available features include a 12-inch full-color head-up display1 that is designed to project driving information directly onto the windshield within the driver's line of sight. Available advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)2 include advanced adaptive cruise control3 and rear occupant alert (door logic)4.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle. ROA notifications may require a Kia Connect subscription, a compatible smartphone, and a wireless signal with good coverage to function. Normal cellular service rates may apply.

SOURCE Kia America