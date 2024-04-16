KIA FORTE, SOUL, ALL-ELECTRIC EV6 AWARDED AS CARS.COM "2024 BEST VALUE NEW CARS"

2024 Forte and 2024 Soul received first and second place honors in the Compact Car segment, respectively

All-electric 2024 EV6 recognized as top-three pick among leading electric vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia received three awards for vehicle excellence from the editors of Cars.com in their annual rankings of "2024 Best Value New Cars." In the Compact Car category, the 2024 Forte sedan and 2024 Soul crossover led the pack with first and second place honors, respectively, and the all-electric 2024 EV6 received third-place honors in the Electric Vehicle (EV) category.

"The Forte, Soul, and all-electric EV6 recast the value equation in their respective segments, offering consumers innovative features without a compromise," Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

Cars.com's 2024 Best Value New Cars report identifies the most affordable new-car models in four categories — small SUVs, EVs and PHEVs, small pickup trucks, and cars — that offer the best value for the price based on features and each category's median price among Cars.com's inventory.

To determine the award winners for "2024 Best Value New Cars," Cars.com experts and editors evaluated the most affordable new-car models in seven categories that offered the best value for the price based on features and fuel economy: compact car, subcompact SUV, compact SUV, compact pickup, midsize pickup, full-size pickup and EV.

In its third generation, the boldly styled, compact Forte sedan is a repeat Cars.com award winner and a stalwart of Kia's lineup of sporty sedans. The segment-busting Soul focuses on the interplay of form and function, with value packed into its list of standard and optional equipment. The award-winning, all-electric EV6 is integral to Kia's Plan S electrification strategy and offers ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, innovative materials throughout the cabin, and a remarkable level of standard and available connectivity features.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

