Kia excels in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. APEAL Study with five model-level awards

Study reveals Kia is third highest-ranking brand among Mass Market competitors

The K5 secured a model-level award for fourth consecutive year

Both EV6 and Carnival earned model-level awards for the third consecutive year

EV9 earns segment award in its first year on sale, while Forte completes Kia's impressive tally

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America leads the J.D. Power 2024 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study with five Kia model-level winners, the highest number of awards received by a single brand in this year's study. Additionally, the J.D. Power APEAL study reveals Kia is the third highest-ranking brand among Mass Market competitors.

Kia Leads J.D. Power 2024 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study with Most Model-Level Awards for Single Brand

For the fourth consecutive year, the K5 was the highest-ranked Midsize Car, while the all-electric EV6 (Compact SUV) and Carnival (Minivan) topped their respective segments for the third year in a row. Reflecting the J.D. Power APEAL study's findings that excitement among legacy automaker's BEV owners is at an all-time high, the EV9 earned its first segment award (Upper Midsize SUV) after its first year on sale. The Forte completes Kia's award count in this year's study as the highest-ranked Compact Car for the second consecutive year.

"We are thrilled to stand out in this year's J.D. Power APEAL Study with the most segment-leading winners, particularly with the K5, EV6, Forte, and Carnival earning consecutive awards," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Moreover, the recognition of the EV9 in its debut year highlights our commitment to understanding and responding to our customers' needs across various vehicle segments – be it a Compact Car, SUV, or all-electric vehicle."

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. APEAL Study is based on responses from 84,569 owners of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was conducted from July 2023 through May 2024 based on vehicles registered from April 2023 through February 2024.

