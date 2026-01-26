KIA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2026 NIRO EV

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing on the 2026 Niro EV, a fully electric compact crossover that delivers modern design, tech-savvy performance, and everyday functionality. With a blend of real-world range, advanced driver assistance systems, and thoughtful interior features, the Niro EV continues to redefine what drivers can expect from an accessible electric vehicle.

Available in two feature-rich trims – Wind and Wave – the 2026 Niro EV offers fast-charging capabilities, and a premium experience inside and out. Its bold exterior design, spacious interior, and advanced driver assistance features make it a standout choice for drivers seeking an electrified vehicle.

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,495 destination)

destination)[i]

2026 Niro EV Wind $39,700 2026 Niro EV Wave $44,700

Key Highlights:

The Niro EV boasts a tech-forward cabin, with dual 10.25-inch displays, featuring Apple CarPlay[ii] and Android Auto.[iii] The Niro also available with Digital Key 2.0.[iv] The Niro EV is equipped with Kia Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.[v] This includes standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spit Collision Warning, and Smart Cruise Control. The 2026 Niro EV represents Kia's continued commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

