Kia Motors Ranked Highest Mass Market Brand For Fifth Consecutive Year In J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study USA - English English

Kia Owners Reported Fewest Quality Issues Within the First 90 Days of Ownership Among All Non-Luxury Auto Brands in the U.S.

- Kia's reported problem levels improved by two points over last year to secure the top spot over all non-luxury automakers and second among all brands, luxury and non-luxury

- Four Kia models included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry, the most of any brand

- The Rio subcompact, Forte compact, Sportage SUV and Sedona minivan each topped their respective segments