Kia Motors Ranked Highest Mass Market Brand For Fifth Consecutive Year In J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia Owners Reported Fewest Quality Issues Within the First 90 Days of Ownership Among All Non-Luxury Auto Brands in the U.S.

- Kia's reported problem levels improved by two points over last year to secure the top spot over all non-luxury automakers and second among all brands, luxury and non-luxury

- Four Kia models included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry, the most of any brand

- The Rio subcompact, Forte compact, Sportage SUV and Sedona minivan each topped their respective segments