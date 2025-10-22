KIA RELEASES TEASER IMAGES OF ALL-NEW 2027 TELLURIDE

A bold new design announces the 2nd generation Kia Telluride

Opposites United design philosophy blends the contrasts found in nature and humanity and applies them to Kia's iconic SUV

Teaser images hint at sharp angles, Star Map LED lighting and a strong presence

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suggestive, thought-provoking, captivating, iconic, Kia reveals the first teaser images of the all-new 2027 Telluride SUV ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. On November 20, Kia America will pull the covers off one of the most anticipated new vehicles of the year and unveil the second generation of one of the brand's most successful vehicles in company history.

Kia reveals the first teaser images of the all-new 2027 Telluride SUV ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Kia reveals the first teaser images of the all-new 2027 Telluride SUV ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

Firmly rooted in Kia's Opposites United form language that embraces the contrasts between nature and humanity, the teaser images hint at a square shouldered, upright silhouette framed by thin vertical LEDs bathed in red and amber. Inspired by its namesake Colorado town, aggressively defined triangular creases in the fenders resemble the chiseled facets of a diamond and capture the essence of the towering Rocky Mountains.

A broad hood with clean, straight lines establishes a powerful stance. At the rear, the beltline rises subtly to intersect the D-pillar which rakes forward, suggesting movement even when the vehicle is sitting still. Black inserts at the top of the pillar make the flat roofline appear to float atop the windows. Broad fender surfaces give the vehicle a planted, authoritative presence while fluid body contours lend an elegant shape to the side profile.

Full details of the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride will be announced during the Kia press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which is scheduled for November 20 at 9:00 am Pacific time. A livestream will be available to view at www.kia.com and Kia America's social channels: X/Kia and YouTube

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America