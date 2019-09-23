Kia Soul named segment winner in J.D. Power 2019 Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study

"The Soul has been an undeniable success since its launch in 2009, and with the redesign of this third-generation model, the technologically advanced Soul is equipped to be a strong contender in the marketplace," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. "Being named Best Multimedia Quality among Compact Vehicles by J.D. Power serves to further reinforce Kia's commitment to world-class quality and a premium ownership experience."

The all-new Soul delivers unmatched style, peppy performance, thrilling technology and urban practicality, evolving the popular subcompact into the most advanced and innovative Soul yet. For the 2020 model year, the Soul offers impressive technology, including standard Android Auto2 and Apple CarPlay3 and a suite of available options including: Bluetooth®4 Multi-Connection, interior mood lighting, a 10.25-inch HD color touchscreen5 with split screen functionality and a 640-watt Harman/Kardon6 audio system – twice the wattage of the previous generation Soul.

"Simply offering a variety of multimedia technologies isn't enough," said Brent Gruber, Senior Director, Automotive Quality Practice at J.D. Power. "In order to enhance the vehicle experience, owners want those technologies to be problem free and work as expected. In the compact segment no vehicle demonstrates that high level of multimedia quality better than the Kia Soul."

The J.D. Power Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study measures the experiences and opinions of vehicle owners regarding the quality, design and features of their audio, communication, entertainment and navigation systems in the first 90 days of ownership. Multimedia system quality is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles, with a lower score reflecting higher quality – the Kia Soul scored a 9.0 PP100.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

2 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

3 Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

4 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

5 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

6 Harman/Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

