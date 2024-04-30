KIA SPORTAGE PLUG-IN HYBRID WINS A 2024 BEST HYBRID AND ELECTRIC CARS AWARD FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has named the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid "Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV" for the first time. To identify leaders for each of the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 96 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs, and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information, and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The winners have the best combination of quality, efficiency, and value in their segment.

2024 Sportage PHEV

"Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid's recognition as U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV' reflects Kia's pursuit of excellence in the areas of innovation, technology, and efficiency," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Kia is honored to be named among the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars."

"Plug-in hybrid electric cars are a bridge to our electric-car future. The Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid's EPA-estimated 134-miles of all-electric range can cover many commutes, and its gasoline engine kicks in on longer weekend jaunts," said John Vincent, the senior editor/vehicle testing at U.S. News & World Report.

Completely redesigned in 2023, the 2024 Sportage features interior and exterior updates. Rear (second row, seat-mounted) airbags and LED (projection type) headlights are now standard.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

