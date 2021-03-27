Kia Telluride Named Best 3-Row SUV For Families By U.S. News & World Report

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- For the second consecutive year, the Kia Telluride was named the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" by U.S. News & World Report. Winners were selected based on excellent professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, and the availability of family friendly features that keep occupants connected and entertained. Vehicles with the highest composite score in their class were named the Best Car for Families in their respective categories.

"For Telluride to take top honors in the Best 3-Row SUV for Families category for the second consecutive year speaks to the safety, technology and comfort our three-row SUV offers," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. "From the beginning, Telluride has exceeded even our own high expectations and we are honored that both consumers and media recognize Kia's commitment to delivering world-class vehicles."

Aside from high safety and reliability ratings, the 2021 Best Cars for Families were chosen on their family-friendly technological merits. Features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking camera systems and hands-free cargo doors helped Telluride rise above its competition.

"The Kia Telluride is packed with available features that make life easier and a little bit safer for families," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of autos, U.S. News & World Report. "Standouts include front automatic braking, lane keep assist, tools for parents to set limits with teen drivers, and comfort and infotainment features like tri-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android auto, and rear-seat sunshades."

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.

