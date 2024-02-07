- The 2024 Seltos was named a finalist for the overall Best Car of 2024 category

- The 2024 Sorento and Telluride were both nominated for the Best SUV of 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Telluride was named Cars.com's Best Family Car of 2024. The Telluride was also a finalist for the Best SUV of 2024 category alongside the 2024 Kia Sorento. The 2024 Kia Seltos was a finalist for Best Car of 2024, the outlet's top category.

Kia Telluride named ‘Best Family Car of 2024’ by Cars.com.

"We are honored to receive Cars.com's Best Family Car of 2024 award for the rugged and capable 2024 Kia Telluride," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This award-winning SUV continues to be a landmark win for the Kia brand, appealing to diverse audiences and offering families of various sizes the ability to travel in style and comfort for their everyday adventures."

Cars.com's automotive experts chose the Best Car of 2024 category winners based on quality, innovation, and value. The six different categories include: Best Car, Best SUV, Best Pickup Truck, Best Family Car, Best Luxury Car and Best Electric Vehicle. The Best Family Car is evaluated based on crash tests, safety features and accommodation of family members and their gear, alongside family-friendly amenities.

"The Kia Telluride is an ideal family vehicle with a focus on value," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Its three rows, spaciousness and safety features provide families with an excellent option to hit the road in — and it's easily our Best Family Car of 2024."

The Telluride SUV continues to turn heads with exterior styling updates for a more rugged and refined look for the 2024 model year. Across the Telluride lineup, amber daytime running lights are new for the 2024 model year. The interior captures a feeling of upscale exploration in a spacious, three-row, seven or eight-passenger environment.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America