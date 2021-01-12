Kia Telluride named The Car Connection’s Best Family Car to Buy 2021.

"It is with great honor that we accept this award for the Telluride, which continues to cement its status as an icon every day with its long list of accomplishments," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "The Telluride is the poster child of Kia's incredible transformation and earning praise from the auto experts at TCC for a second year in a row validates our efforts and commitment to making award winning products."

Best Car To Buy 2021 focuses on the everyday vehicle that best balances value, fuel efficiency, safety, interior spaciousness, quality, design, and driving dynamics. Editors choose the winners after a year of test driving more than 100 new 2021 vehicles priced under $50,000.

"The Telluride was a clear winner again this year, after having won our Best Car To Buy 2020 award," said Martin Padgett, editorial director for Internet Brands Automotive. "It's stylish and spacious, technologically advanced and user-friendly, and a pace-setter among three-row family vehicles."

With the Telluride launched as an all-new vehicle for 2020, the 2021 Telluride received minor enhancements along with a special Nightfall Edition, which features blacked out elements that lend the three-row SUV an even more commanding presence on the road. The 2021 Telluride starts at $32,190.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

