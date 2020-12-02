Kia wins four 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy awards.

"Claiming four 2021 Best Buy awards reflects Kia's commitment to innovation, design, safety and driver satisfaction. Furthermore, the wide range of Kia vehicles honored proves our world-class model line-up offers a vehicle that suits the needs of every driver," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "With Telluride taking top honors for the second time and Soul sweeping its category for an incredible seventh year in a row, the Kia brand continues to demonstrate its 'Give It Everything' spirit."

Consumer Guide editors log more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating vehicles using objective criteria such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle in real-world driving experiences.

"With four crossovers on the 2021 Consumer Guide Best Buy list, Kia proves it can build vehicles that balance comfort and utility while still delivering strong value," said Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide® Automotive. For more information on the award, visit http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

