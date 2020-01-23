Kia wins multiple 2020 “Best Car for the Money” Awards from U.S. News & World Report

"Winning one Best Car for the Money awards is a great honor," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "Winning four is fantastic. It's Kia's mission to provide consumers with desirable high-quality vehicles at the best value, and so this recognition from U.S. News & World Report is tremendously gratifying."

Winners are chosen by the best combination of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle's performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.

U.S. News & World Report executive editor Jaime Page Deaton said, "Kia winning four Best Car for the Money Awards shows just how well the company's strategy of providing quality, feature-filled cars has paid off. In each category that Kia won, the model not only represented a great value in terms of price and ownership costs, but also in terms of providing a top-notch ownership experience."

