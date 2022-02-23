Kiavi And Corporate Community Connections Join Forces to Help Aspiring Real Estate Investors Reach Economic Freedom

"Our country faces a housing shortage with two-thirds of homes over thirty years old. We need to come together as a nation and solve this challenge. Organizations like CCCI are vital in helping us reach underserved communities and helping minority real estate investors rehabilitate communities across the nation," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "We are thrilled to collaborate with CCCI and look forward to helping minority real estate investors gain access to investment tools and innovative financing."

As part of the relationship, individuals will have access to training and financing to purchase and rehabilitate single-family homes in distressed communities. Kiavi will provide them with access to timely capital and support.

Participants will also be encouraged to take educational courses offered through CCCI's initiative, the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement .

"Since 2005, our team has guided participants to become free from debt, delinquency and deficits, and encouraged them to use the freedom to establish deposits, dividends and deeds. The Kiavi and CCCI collaboration will help members of the dfree® family build wealth and achieve economic freedom," said Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO of CCCI. "I am excited about working together to create positive change across the nation."

Michael Bourque and Dr. Soaries will discuss the current challenges underserved communities face in the real estate industry and announce how their organizations plan to help at the fireside chat on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PST. Click here to register.

About Kiavi

Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, is one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. With Kiavi's data and innovative financing solutions, real estate investors are empowered to make informed decisions, close deals faster and realize the full potential of their real estate investment strategies. Kiavi is committed to helping customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com , and follow us on Twitter . NMLS ID #1125207

About Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

Since 1997, Corporate Community Connections, Inc. (CCCI) has created connections between corporations and underserved communities to accomplish the mutual benefits of increased access to diverse markets and expanded community resources. From large, expanding health care systems growing into urban areas to large financial services companies desiring to diversify their employees, Corporate Community Connections, Inc., has been able to connect organizations to solutions and create sustainable strategies that become embedded into the institutions.

Additionally, the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement is a licensed trademark of CCCI. It is a transformational lifestyle movement that promotes financial freedom through values-based principles and practical approaches to financial management.

For more information, visit www.corpcominc.com or www.dfree.com .

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.