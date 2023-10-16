Kiavi closes $275 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans

News provided by

Kiavi Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Transaction demonstrates investor confidence in Kiavi and its track record of generating meaningful returns in the RTL asset class

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to residential real estate investors, today announced it closed an approximately $275 million securitization of unrated residential transition loans ("RTLs"). This is the third securitization Kiavi has closed in 2023 and the company's 14th transaction under its LHOME shelf, bringing the company's total issuance to more than $3.2 billion in offered notes since it began its securitization program in 2019.

Continue Reading

Due to oversubscription, the deal was upsized to $275 million. The offered notes are in three classes, A1, A2, and M, all of which were sold. The deal includes a two-year revolving period, during which principal payoffs can be reinvested to purchase additional newly originated loans.

"In today's credit-constrained environment, we're particularly proud to close our third transaction of the year," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "Kiavi's leadership position in the private lending market and consistent track record of performance has created strong investor interest in Kiavi's RTL assets despite the challenging macroeconomic climate," he added.

The deal comes as Kiavi celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Over the past decade, Kiavi has harnessed the power of data and technology to originate 67,000 loans totaling more than $16.5 billion to 17,000+ residential real estate investors. In the first three quarters of 2023, Kiavi funded 11,200 loans totaling more than $3.2 billion

Kiavi is one of the top lenders to real estate investors who are looking to buy, renovate, and sell or rent a home. The company's technology platform, data-driven approach, and leading capital execution allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

Barclays Capital, Inc. (Barclays) was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Barclays, Nomura Securities International, Inc., and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction. 

About Kiavi

With more than $16.5 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.

Also from this source

Kiavi Celebrates 10 Years of Lending to Residential Real Estate Investors

Kiavi Celebrates 10 Years of Lending to Residential Real Estate Investors

Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Over the past decade, Kiavi has harnessed...
Kiavi closes $200 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans

Kiavi closes $200 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans

Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, today announced it closed an approximately $200 million, 24-month-term revolving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.