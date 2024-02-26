Kiavi closes $350 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans

News provided by

Kiavi Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Tech-enabled lender's largest deal since November 2021 was upsized due to oversubscription from significant investor interest 

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading provider of capital to residential real estate investors, today announced it closed an approximately $350 million unrated securitization of residential transition loans ("RTLs"). This is Kiavi's 16th transaction under its LHOME shelf, bringing the company's total issuance to $4 billion+ in offered notes since it began its securitization program in 2019.

Continue Reading

With significant interest from both new and repeat institutional investors, the deal was upsized and oversubscribed in all classes of bonds, resulting in Kiavi's largest securitization since November 2021. The offered notes are in three classes, A1, A2, and M, all of which were sold. As with prior transactions, the deal includes a two-year revolving period, during which principal payoffs can be reinvested to purchase additional newly originated loans.

"We're thrilled to apply this capital to help more and more real estate investors scale their businesses while creating move-in ready homes for millions of Americans," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "Kiavi's platform and unique use of AI, data, and machine-learning models are significant contributors to our consistent track record of performance, which has helped us build and grow reliable institutional demand for Kiavi's RTL assets over the past five years. We aim to build upon our technology and AI capabilities to further serve our customers and drive our performance as we continue to grow," he added.

This deal comes just a few weeks after Kiavi closed a $300M securitization and reported record fix-and-flip loan origination volume in 2023, signaling positive momentum for the company in 2024.

Kiavi is one of the top lenders to real estate investors who are looking to buy, renovate, and sell or rent a home. The company's technology platform, data-driven approach, and leading capital execution allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

Nomura Securities International, Inc. (Nomura) was the sole structuring agent of the deal. Nomura, Barclays Capital, Inc. and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.

About Kiavi
With $18 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.

Also from this source

Kiavi closed 2023 with a $300 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans amid record origination volume

Kiavi closed 2023 with a $300 million revolving securitization of residential transition loans amid record origination volume

Kiavi, a leading provider of capital to residential real estate investors, today announced it funded a record $4 billion in fix-and-flip loans in...
Kiavi Appoints Real Estate Investment & Finance Veteran Samuel Harrity as SVP, Capital Markets

Kiavi Appoints Real Estate Investment & Finance Veteran Samuel Harrity as SVP, Capital Markets

Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, today announced the appointment of Samuel Harrity as SVP, Capital Markets. In this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.