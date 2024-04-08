Kiavi Launches Construction Financing for Real Estate Investors

New loan product with fast, transparent, and customized terms to help real estate investors scale their businesses while combating the nation's housing crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of capital to residential real estate investors, announced the launch of its construction financing product . This new product leverages Kiavi's technology platform and data advantage to offer competitively priced, transparent, and reliable capital to real estate developers looking to rebuild outdated houses or build new homes on vacant lots. Through this new offering, local developers will be able to leverage Kiavi's capital to execute their visions, and the communities they serve can be revitalized and enhanced by the creation of new, modern housing units.

Kiavi's construction loans apply the company's unique technology platform to offer real estate developers a more streamlined, simpler way to finance their projects. By providing developers with faster and easier access to reliable, competitively priced capital through its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology, Kiavi enables developers to move much quicker than traditional financing options by automating processes and simplifying documents like scopes of work.

"With affordable, move-in ready housing in critical demand, new construction development is a significant opportunity to create much-needed housing inventory, uplift communities, and generate meaningful returns for real estate developers," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "Independent, local developers are poised to redefine the real estate landscape by reimagining outdated houses or vacant lots in well-established local communities. Kiavi is thrilled to expand into this market and help developers create net-new housing stock that can combat the housing shortage, all while scaling their businesses," he added.

According to a recent Realtor.com report, the U.S. housing market has a gap of 7.2 million single family houses. To close that gap, the rate of single-family home construction would need to triple over the course of 4-5 years. Through Kiavi's construction loans, real estate developers can access capital to help close this gap by creating new housing stock with either build-to-sell or build-to-rent strategies.

"We are proud to transform neighborhoods by creating modern, more affordable housing through smart density and creative design planning," said Dan Magder, CEO of Center Creek Homes, a Kiavi customer who piloted the product and residential development company based in Richmond, Virginia with more than 100 completed homes. "Kiavi's construction financing has helped us significantly scale our business. By leveraging Kiavi's capital, we're able to do more projects at any given time - which means we can grow faster and create even more affordable, move-in ready homes in more communities," he added.

Kiavi is one of the top lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company's technology platform, data-driven approach, and leading capital execution allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a fast, transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

About Kiavi

With more than $18.6 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

