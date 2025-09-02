Kibble's New Best Friend: Stella & Chewy's Launches at Target

Leading Raw Pet Food Brand Brings Nutrition-Boosting Toppers to Target Shelves

OAK CREEK, Wis., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the freeze-dried raw pet food space, is excited to announce its national launch at Target, bringing its signature nutrition-boosting toppers and meals to one of the country's most beloved retailers.

With the debut of top-selling items like Meal Mixers, Dinner Dust, Breakfast Sprinkles, and Shredrs, Stella & Chewy's is making it easier than ever for pet parents to build a more nutritious bowl, adding raw, protein-rich nutrition to everyday kibble without the hassle of prep or refrigeration. Launching just in time for the back-to-school season, a time when busy routines return and families crave simplicity, Stella & Chewy's offers an easy, functional way to ensure pets stay happy and healthy, even as schedules get hectic.

"Target is an ideal partner for us because it's where millions of pet parents already shop for the best products for their families, including their furry family members," said Dave Champlin, Chief Sales Officer at Stella & Chewy's. "We're excited to bring Stella & Chewy's to Target stores nationwide. It's a great opportunity to help more pet parents discover how easy and rewarding it can be to upgrade their pets' bowls with raw, nutritious, and delicious options. Whether you're adding our toppers to the kibble you already buy or trying raw nutrition for the first time, we're here to make mealtime more engaging and more nutritious than ever. This launch is an important milestone in our mission to help pets everywhere live happier, healthier lives." The company is working with longstanding partner Acosta Group to implement all aspects of the brand's in-store and online activation.

With Stella & Chewy's now available at Target, pet parents can more easily bring raw, nutrient-rich nutrition into their pets' bowls, adding taste, texture, and variety that turns a good bowl into a great one. Whether shopping in-store or online, customers have more ways than ever to discover how simple and fulfilling it can be to feed pets the very best.

Stella & Chewy's products will be available at Target stores nationwide and via Target.com starting August 31, 2025.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety, and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, frozen patties and morsels, raw-coated kibble, stews, broths and treats. For more information about the company, products, and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com.

SOURCE Stella & Chewy's