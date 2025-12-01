Stella & Chewy's Launches Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food at 1,400+Publix Stores Across the Southeast

New partnership makes high-quality raw nutrition more accessible for dog parents.

OAK CREEK, Wis., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in freeze-dried raw and natural pet nutrition, is proud to announce its retail expansion into more than 1,400 Publix supermarkets across the Southeastern United States beginning December 2025. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to make high-quality, raw nutrition more accessible for dogs everywhere.

Publix shoppers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia will now be able to find Stella & Chewy's bestselling line of premium freeze-dried raw Meal Mixers, Dinner Dust, and Breakfast Sprinkles on store shelves during their regular grocery trips. Made with the highest-quality, responsibly sourced proteins, these offerings deliver the flavor, texture, and nutritional benefits pet parents expect from a raw diet. This launch reflects a shared commitment to bringing freeze-dried raw pet food to a broader audience of pet parents who are increasingly seeking natural, minimally processed, protein-rich options.

"Today's pet parents want real, natural nutrition," said Dave Champlin, Chief Sales Officer of Stella & Chewy's. "Our entrance into Publix marks another significant step in bringing freeze-dried raw pet food into more new households — helping more pet parents discover the benefits of raw nutrition and elevating the pet category. We are thrilled to partner with one of the nation's premier grocery retailers on this shared mission."

This launch into Publix follows Stella & Chewy's continued retail growth across pet specialty, major U.S. grocery, and omnichannel partners, reflecting the brand's increasing resonance with modern pet parents seeking high-quality nutrition with everyday retail accessibility. By bringing premium freeze-dried raw dog food to Publix's pet-care aisle, both companies further their shared mission of providing pet parents and their dogs the very best in nutrition.

Stella & Chewy's dog portfolio at Publix will include six of the brand's most popular freeze-dried raw offerings: Chewy's Chicken Meal Mixers (3.5 oz and 18 oz), Stella's Super Beef Meal Mixers (3.5 oz and 18 oz), Marie's Magical Dinner Dust Grass-Fed Beef (7 oz), and Marie's Magical Breakfast Sprinkles Bacon, Egg & Cheese (7 oz).

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety, and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths, and treats. For more information about the company, products, and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com.

About Publix

Publix Super Markets, Inc., an employee-owned grocery chain founded in 1930 and headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, is known for its commitment to delivering premier-quality food retailing through exceptional service, fresh-food offerings, and community-focused store experiences. With more than 1,400 stores across the Southeastern United States, Publix features a wide range of full-service departments — from bakery and deli to fresh produce and pharmacy — and remains one of the country's most trusted supermarket brands.

SOURCE Stella & Chewy's