Kibow® Biotech Honored with The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Corporation of the Year Award

Recognition Highlights Kibow's Commitment to

Advancing Naturopathic Medicine and Supporting Patient Care

EXTON, Pa., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech, a leading innovator of superior probiotic supplements for maintaining kidney health, today announced that it has been named the recipient of The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) Corporation of the Year Award.

Presented annually by the AANP at their Membership Meeting, the Corporation of the Year Award recognizes organizations whose leadership, innovation, and commitment have made significant contributions to advancing naturopathic medicine. The award honors companies that demonstrate exceptional support for naturopathic physicians, patients, and the continued growth of the profession.

"Receiving the AANP Corporation of the Year Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes our longstanding commitment to supporting naturopathic physicians and the patients they serve," said Mike Kane, COO of Kibow Biotech. "Since 1997, Kibow Biotech has focused on developing clinically studied probiotic dietary supplements designed to support kidney health. We are proud to work alongside practitioners who are advancing patient-centered care and helping improve outcomes for individuals managing chronic health conditions."

According to the AANP, Kibow Biotech was selected for the award based on its longstanding support of the association's mission, leadership in delivering quality products and services, commitment to innovation, and dedication to advancing the naturopathic profession.

For over 25 years, Kibow Biotech has supported the naturopathic profession through scientific research, education, and the development of innovative dietary supplement products. Its flagship product, Renadyl®, is a scientifically formulated probiotic dietary supplement designed to help maintain healthy kidney function naturally. The company's longstanding commitment to innovation and practitioner support helped distinguish Kibow Biotech as a leader among its peers and contributed to its selection for this honor.

About Kibow Biotech, LLC.: Kibow Biotech develops science-based solutions to support kidney health by targeting the gut–kidney axis. Its approach focuses on strengthening the gut microbiome, reducing harmful metabolites, and lowering inflammation - key factors in kidney disease progression. Kibow's portfolio includes clinically studied probiotics like Renadyl®, along with Kibow Fortis® and kidney-specific products designed to support patients at different stages of care. Kibow Biotech has been an early pioneer in the development of the gut–kidney axis as a clinically relevant approach to kidney health, through research on the interaction between the intestinal microbiome and renal function. Renadyl® was developed from this work as a targeted probiotic designed to support this pathway. And our pioneering research and product development continue.

Contact Information:

Michelle Adams

President

PRISM Marketing

614-989-6373

[email protected]

SOURCE Kibow Biotech