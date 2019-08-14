Kibow Biotech to Showcase Flagship Product, Renadyl™ for Kidney Health, and Celebrate "100 Years of Licensure" at the 2019 American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Convention in Portland, Oregon

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow® Biotech, Inc. is excited to feature RENADYL™, an all-natural probiotic formulation for kidney health, during the 2019 The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Convention from August 15-17 at the Oregon Convention Center. The annual AANP conference is considered "the foremost educational event in the field of naturopathic medicine" ( https://www.naturopathic.org/ ) and will feature prominent, licensed Naturopathic Doctors.

Kibow® Biotech is thrilled to discuss the potential of RENADYL™ with healthcare professionals that value "safe and cost-effective natural healthcare" ( https://www.naturopathic.org/medicine ).

RENADYL™ is a non-GMO, gluten-free, and sugar-free, US FDA G.R.A.S. certified, and vegetarian probiotic that utilizes Kibow® Biotech's patented "Enteric Dialysis" technology to help reduce levels of creatinine, urea, uric acid, and other nitrogenous waste. Each acid-resistant capsule contains specifically selected probiotic strains and prebiotic dietary fibers that safely help reduce the burden placed on failing kidneys. For a more detailed look at Kibow® Biotech's Research and development and peer-reviewed scientific/clinical journal articles, please refer to https://kibowbiotech.com/rd/ and http://kibowbiotech.com/journal-publications/ .

RENADYL™ is available without a prescription and is readily available online at www.renadyl.com and Amazon or over the phone through Kibow® Biotech's toll free number 1.888.271.2560. Healthcare professionals are eligible for discounted prices on bulk purchases and can order through Fullscript™.

About Kibow® Biotech: Kibow® Biotech was founded on October 1st, 1997 at the University City Science Center incubator in Philadelphia, PA. The company specializes in research, development, and commercialization of patented and proprietary probiotic/prebiotic supplements. Kibow® Biotech's primary mission is to offer affordable, easily administered, and readily available healthcare supplements that support kidney and gut health. The company's flagship product, Renadyl™*, is currently marketed in the U.S.A., Canada, India, Mexico, and Malaysia. It will progressively be made available worldwide according to individual countries' governmental rules and regulatory authorities.

About Uremic Toxin Reduction Platform Technology – also known as "Enteric Dialysis®": Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel because of failing kidney function. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/ for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure) consists of a combination of three highly specific probiotic microbial strains and also prebiotics in a proprietary formulation.

Kidney health supplement with a pharmaceutical-like validation: Kibow® Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow® products are not drugs and may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy. The dietary supplement formulation of Renadyl™ is not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to several factors. These include but are not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not reduce levels of uremic toxins in each and every individual, due to differences that exist between individuals that cannot be controlled such as genetics and lifestyle factors, as well as environmental factors that would include proper storage of the product and conditions of transport of the product in the chain of commerce. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to: whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company; whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators; and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

