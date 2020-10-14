Kick Off the Feastivities with an Advent Calendar for Your Cat

Now available through online retailers, the new advent calendar features 24 of our bestselling recipes including favorites like Grilled Salmon, Turkey & Giblets Feast, Chicken Savory Centers and more. With a different festive entrée flavor for each day, there is something for every cat's taste that will make your cat feel like part of the Feastivities too. With a suggested retail price ranging from $19.99 to $22.99, the Fancy Feast Advent Calendar can be purchased today through Chewy, PetSmart and Kroger and is coming soon to the shelves of other retailers.

Fancy Feast has been delighting cat lovers with a holiday ornament to warm your heart and adorn your homes for 36 years. This year's ornament features an elegant white enamel cat in the shape of a heart with beautiful rose gold and purple heart accents. The timeless ornament comes on a purple ribbon, a symbol of our charitable partner, the Purple Leash Project.

"Feastivities is all about the cats who make our lives richer and fuller," said Sean Loughran, Marketing Associate at Fancy Feast. "We're so excited to offer the Fancy Feast Advent calendar to continue the tradition of involving cats in the holidays. If you've got a special cat or cat lover on your list, we've got you covered."

Next month, The Fancy Feast limited-edition holiday ornament will become available on Feastivities.com for a suggested price of $3, with all donations going to RedRover through the Purple Leash Project whose goal is to create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the nation, so survivors and their pets can escape abuse and heal together.

For more information about Fancy Feast Feastivities, the advent calendar and the 2020 holiday ornament with Purple Leash Project, visit www.Feastivities.com.

