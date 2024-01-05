Kick Scooter Sharing Market Flourishing: North America and Europe Set for Exponential Growth by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Kick Scooter Sharing in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study illuminating the vibrant trajectory of the kick scooter sharing industry has now been published, providing a detailed forecast and analysis of fleet size and gross merchandise value (GMV) across North America and Europe. This seminal research zeroes in on the period from 2021 to 2030, showcasing a comprehensive picture of growth in a sector poised to redefine urban mobility.

In an era marked by escalating challenges such as traffic congestion and environmental sustainability, kick scooter sharing stands out as an innovative solution. Notable for their low emissions and ability to weave through traffic, kick scooters are gaining favor for their convenience and accessibility, offering a new lifeline to city dwellers seeking efficient travel options.

According to the study, the kick scooter sharing market's GMV was approximately $2 billion as of 2022, with projections indicating a robust compound annual growth rate of 25.9%, set to skyrocket the market to an estimated $12.70 billion by the year 2030. These numbers reflect a worldwide shift towards more agile and eco-conscious modes of transportation.

Research Highlights Include:

An incisive overview of the kick scooter sharing market's segments and types.

A thorough examination of key market characteristics, drivers, and restraints.

A PESTLE analysis tailored for the diverse terrains of North America and Europe .

and . Country-specific growth opportunities, illuminating regional and national prospects.

Detailed regional fleet sizes and GMV forecasts that outline the market's potential.

Insight into the top trends shaping the industry.

The study not only explores the competitive landscape but also provides a deep dive into the regulatory environments across key countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, and the United States. It further benchmarks competition and analyzes the strategic positioning of market leaders, offering a holistic view that will serve as a cornerstone for decision-makers in the field.

Key Conclusion

The expansive research concludes with a clear message: the kick scooter sharing industry stands at the cusp of a major boom in North America and Europe. As sustainability and efficiency become paramount in urban planning, kick scooters are anticipated to become integral to the fabric of metropolitan transit systems.

With the advent of intelligent vehicles and forward-thinking safety protocols, the kick scooter sharing model is not only a feasible alternative but an innovative force equipped to tackle the environmental and logistical hurdles of modern cities. As this detailed study outlines, kick scooter sharing is well on its way to becoming a cornerstone of 21st-century urban mobility, signaling a transformative era for transport in bustling city centers across the globe.

