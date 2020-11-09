Kick Start The Holiday Season With The Judgement Free Zone®

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, welcomes everyone to get into the holiday spirit early by joining for just $1 down (enrollment fee), then $10 a month from November 9 – 18. As we all continue to adjust to new habits and plan for the upcoming holidays mentally and physically, Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in its clean, safe and comfortable environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"It's more important now than any other time to be conscious of our physical and mental wellness, particularly as we head into the holiday season, which is sure to look quite different for many," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "A major part of keeping physically and mentally fit while reducing stress is having a safe exercise routine, and Planet Fitness is here to help you do just that. We welcome everyone to come check out our clean and spacious locations and experience all that the Judgement Free Zone has to offer."

In effort to get everyone into the holiday spirit in a healthy way and come out even stronger on the other end, Planet Fitness' Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage shares tips to keep in mind throughout the holidays:

Keep a Clear Mind. The mind and body are connected as one, so take care of yourself and set aside "Mental Minutes" each day to decompress and relax your mind. Doing so will allow you to improve cognitive function and move more efficiently throughout your day.

Planet Fitness hosts its 'United We Move' digital workout series on Facebook each weekday at 7:00 p.m. EST which consists of 20 minute (or less) live workouts that don't require any equipment, all designed to combat stress while keeping everyone physically and mentally healthy. Throughout Thanksgiving week, Planet Fitness will host stress-free workouts and a special one on Thanksgiving morning that adds holiday fun and brings families together through feel-good exercise.

Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness mobile app to scan in at the front desk)

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Mask requirements, except while actively working out, and in accordance with local restrictions

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

