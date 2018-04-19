Kickapoo Tribe Of Oklahoma, Harrah And Shawnee Casinos Choose CasinoTrac Management System

Kickapoo Casino Harrah opened May 2001 and features over 600 games, you'll find the newest games available along with a wide array of player favorites. When you want to take a break from the casino action, step over to the Eaglerock Lounge where you'll enjoy a full-service bar and for dining visit Redfork, a unique experience offering a wide range of delicious menu choices and a casual atmosphere with an artistic ambiance.

Kickapoo Casino Shawnee opened in November 2012 and located just 30 minutes east of the Oklahoma City metro in Shawnee, OK sits your friendly neighborhood casino destination. Kickapoo Casino Shawnee offers an upbeat environment featuring over 300 games & bar that offers tasty quick bite options. This little gem is a favorite for the best customer service and rewards customers appreciate.

"Table Trac is both honored and excited to be the system provider to such a reputable and successful operator" stated Chad Hoehne, Table Trac CEO. "CasinoTrac will bring significant value with its robust platform and unique architecture to support gaming and providing our full-featured and easy to use line of products to all of their gaming departments" Hoehne added.

Kickapoo Casino's General Manager, stated "Table Trac's reputation as a team player and dedicated support partner were important to our decision to select the CasinoTrac system." "Our due-diligence showed their technology to be solid in its decades of performance." added the Director of Operations.

