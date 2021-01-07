KickCharge Creative names Ripley PR agency of record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KickCharge Creative, an award-winning branding agency specializing in small business marketing for contractors, has selected Ripley PR, the leading global public relations experts for home services, skilled trades and B2B, as its agency of record.

New Jersey-based KickCharge Creative has set the standard for small business marketing for more than 25 years. The company offers a full suite of services, including branding, logo development, truck wrap design, website design and development, social media and copywriting, to deliver measureable results for startups and small- and mid-sized businesses.

"Ripley PR and KickCharge share a passion for helping contractors and other entrepreneurs in the skilled trades, so we know this is going to be an incredibly productive relationship," said Dan Antonelli, president of KickCharge. "When the best of the industry team up like this, they push each other to perform at a new level. The ultimate benefit goes to our clients, who see new opportunities for success as a result of that synergy."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on home services, skilled trades and B2B technology public relations. Ripley PR offers strategic communications services that help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales. Ripley PR was named to Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of the Top Franchise Suppliers four years in a row.

"KickCharge is truly committed to helping small businesses by providing world-class branding services," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "They create powerful brands that make a critical difference for entrepreneurs in the industries we serve. We're eager to cement KickCharge's position at the top of our industry in 2021."

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge® Creative is an award-winning branding agency that has been setting the standard for small business marketing for more than 25 years. We have helped hundreds of startups, small- and mid-sized businesses thrive and grow thanks to our unique understanding of how to create disruptive brands that connect with their customers. At KickCharge Creative, we specialize in branding, logo development, truck wrap design, website design and development, social media, copywriting and everything else related to marketing. We don't just talk the talk. We walk the walk. Our team has the tools and tactics to differentiate you from your competitors. For more information, visit https://www.kickcharge.com/ .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

