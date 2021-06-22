Kickoff Of The 2021 Best Friends Pet Photo Contest

The competition, which is now in its 5 th year of existence, is not only a great way to draw attention to all types of pets, but also help bring awareness to products and accessories that help improve the quality of life for both pet and owner. This year, we are happy to announce that we have added a new partner, Fetch for Pets, to assist with the contest.

People from all over the United States, who have a pet that they adore and feel deserves special recognition, are encouraged to enter. In addition to the grand prize, there will also be prize packages for Top Dog, Top Cat, and Top Non-Cat/Dog.

For a full list of rules, contest eligibility, prizes, and past winners' portraits, please visit:

https://protectplusair.wishpond.com/petphotocontest

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/. Follow @armandhammercat to learn more or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.