KICKSTAND COCKTAILS TURNS UP THE HEAT AS THE NEW SPICY CANNED COCKTAIL OF ORLANDO CITY SC AND ORLANDO PRIDE

The craft vodka soda with a spicy kick is now available throughout INTER&Co Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstand Cocktails, Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride today announced they have entered a multi-year partnership making the craft vodka soda the Official Spicy Canned Cocktail of the soccer clubs. The locally run brand is available throughout INTER&Co Stadium, including specific Grab & Go Marketplaces, as well as sampling opportunities within the Publix Mane Street Plaza Fan Zone and at a variety of special events.

Kickstand Cocktails Becomes Official Partner of Orlando City & Orlando Pride. Kickstand Cocktails Becomes the Official Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City

The ready-to-drink spicy vodka soda will also be available to all Orlando City and Pride fans 21+ to sample throughout the concourse during the season. During the match, fans can visit the Kickstand Cocktails pop-up to sample each flavor, including Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot), as well as score giveaways, meet special guests and more.

"We are proud to partner and support our hometown teams, Orlando City and the Orlando Pride, as well as expand our footprint across Orlando," said Elisa Baker, CEO, Kickstand Cocktails and Winter Garden resident. "We look forward to joining in on the excitement both on and off the pitch with the clubs, as well as other local partners to bring the perfect spicy pairings to our community."

"We're very excited to welcome Kickstand Cocktails to our portfolio of partners and know our fans will enjoy their products while cheering on both Orlando City and Orlando Pride at INTER&Co Stadium," said Club SVP of Brand Alliances, Kelly Hyne. "As a product with roots in the Greater Orlando community, we are excited to also offer a new beverage option for our fans to enjoy while at City and Pride matches, bolstering our award-winning Orlando Made initiative."

Kickstand Cocktails is available throughout Florida through a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company. Along with INTER&Co Stadium, City and Pride fans can pick up Kickstand Cocktails at their local ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, as well as other local retailers. For those not in Florida, Kickstand Cocktails is available online at www.kickstandcocktails.com. For more information or to join the conversation visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

Kickstand Cocktails is a craft spicy vodka soda made with premium vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors. Kickstand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

ABOUT ORLANDO CITY SC & ORLANDO PRIDE

In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the then-Orlando Citrus Bowl for the club's MLS debut.

The 2024 season will mark the Club's 10th as a member of MLS, with the team having reached the postseason in four-consecutive seasons (2020-23), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached its first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful. Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride features a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent, captained by Brazilian legend Marta, a six-time Women's World Player of the Year and the all-time leader in Women's World Cup goals. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, the first Black head coach in league history.

In 2017, both teams moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue – INTER&Co Stadium – located in the heart of downtown Orlando.

In July 2021, the Club – which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and INTER&Co Stadium – was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando City SC and Orlando, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or Orlando-Pride.com.

SOURCE Kickstand Cocktails