Kickstart Your Fitness Journey with James Maslow from Big Time Rush

BodyKore unveils the Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge with James Maslow and MetPro to help participants achieve their 2025 fitness goals.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever found yourself longing to be stronger, fitter, leaner, or simply in better shape overall, here's your chance. BodyKore ® has partnered with singer, actor, and fitness phenom James Maslow and the metabolic profiling gurus at MetPro to create the Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge. Officially launching January 1, 2025, this FREE 4-week program is designed to help everyone from fitness newbies to workout warriors set realistic goals and crush them with all they've got.

"I'm excited to help people build healthier habits and achieve their personal best alongside me." - James Maslow

James Maslow leads the Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge, created in partnership with BodyKore and MetPro, allowing participants access to his personal workouts and a behind the scenes look at how he is progressing to meet his next big fitness goal.

Don't wait another day, another week, another year. This 2025 fitness challenge is your opportunity to jumpstart your fitness journey with the support of a renowned celebrity alongside industry-recognized fitness and nutrition experts. Sign up today at BodyKore.com to join the Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge and get on the road to a fitter, better you.

"This free fitness challenge is about bringing people the right tools, expertise, and support to succeed in their fitness journey," said Leo Chang, founder and CEO of BodyKore, a leading fitness equipment manufacturer specializing in home gym design. "By teaming up with James Maslow and MetPro, we're excited to help participants set meaningful goals and take actionable steps toward a healthier lifestyle."

What Do I Get with This Challenge?

Aside from the bragging rights, participants of the Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge can expect the following:

Custom Workouts: Weekly access to a series of beginner to intermediate-level workouts curated by the fitness experts at MetPro and demonstrated by James Maslow , available via a private YouTube link.

Weekly access to a series of beginner to intermediate-level workouts curated by the fitness experts at MetPro and demonstrated by , available via a private YouTube link. Metabolic Profiling/Nutrition Package: A complimentary metabolic assessment, a personalized consultation with a MetPro coach, and a free month of MetPro Basic. This offer allows participants to use metabolic profiling to achieve progress in areas like weight loss, muscle building, or overall well-being.

A complimentary metabolic assessment, a personalized consultation with a MetPro coach, and a free month of MetPro Basic. This offer allows participants to use metabolic profiling to achieve progress in areas like weight loss, muscle building, or overall well-being. Expert Guidance: Fitness and wellness tips curated by industry leaders, including BodyKore and MetPro.

Fitness and wellness tips curated by industry leaders, including BodyKore and MetPro. Ongoing Motivation: A supportive community dedicated to building lasting healthy habits. James Maslow will be going live on social media (IG @JamesMaslow ) from his home gym custom designed by BodyKore to boost motivation and camaraderie.

A supportive community dedicated to building lasting healthy habits. will be going live on social media (IG ) from his home gym custom designed by BodyKore to boost motivation and camaraderie. Giveaway: At the end of the four weeks, one participant will be randomly selected to win a BodyKore Squat Box, an "On the Road with Maslow" Fitness Kit (created by BodyKore for this challenge), and a 1-month MetPro Nutritional Concierge Service. No purchase necessary.

Why James Maslow?

Maslow fell in love with weight training the moment he first felt the burn at age 13. Since then, the chiseled lead singer of the popular boy band Big Time Rush has danced across the stage on Dancing with the Stars, graced the covers of top fitness magazines, and lived his motto: fitness is life. He's never satisfied with the status quo. He's still pushing, still repping, still improving.

Maslow's current fitness goal is to add 15 pounds of muscle to his already fit frame so he can pursue action star roles or perhaps garner another magazine cover. And while he's working hard to achieve this goal, he wants you to join him in the 2025 fitness challenge and hit your target, too, whatever it might be.

"This challenge is an incredible opportunity to inspire others while staying accountable to my own fitness goals," said Maslow, who trains daily in his home gym cheekily named JimGym 4.0. "Fitness has always been a big part of my life, and I'm excited to help people build healthier habits and achieve their personal best alongside me."

But Maslow knows fitness isn't just about workouts—it's about fueling your body the right way, too. That's where MetPro comes in.

Why MetPro?

In a nutshell, MetPro uses your data via metabolic profiling to precisely guide you on what to eat and which exercises to prioritize, ensuring every decision aligns with your goals. Unlike food-logging apps, MetPro provides a strategic, bite-for-bite meal plan tailored specifically for you. This approach eliminates guesswork and ensures that every choice you make supports your progress.

"As you engage in the fitness challenge, MetPro dynamically adjusts your meal plans and exercises to always be moving toward your goal, whether it's weight loss, muscle building, or improving energy levels," explained Angelo Poli, founder of MetPro. "This ensures you aren't just following a static plan—you're receiving real-time, science-backed adjustments that adapt to your progress and changing needs."

Do It Now

If you've been on the fence, had a setback, or need extra support and motivation, the free Maslow Moves Fitness Challenge is for you. Sign up today at BodyKore.com , and start your journey to a healthier, fitter you with James Maslow, BodyKore, and MetPro leading the way.

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment, delivering exceptional performance at competitive prices to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. The product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com . Follow on Instagram @BodyKore . Find a dealer location here .

SOURCE BodyKore Inc.