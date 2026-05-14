Kid Spark Education Expands Access to Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Through New Head Start Initiative

WEBB CITY, Mo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kid Spark Education announced the launch of its Head Start STEM & Literacy Initiative, a national effort designed to increase access to high-quality, hands-on STEM and literacy learning for young children in Head Start programs across the country.

Kid Spark Education's Head Start STEM & Literacy Initiative helps make hands-on STEM and literacy learning more accessible to Head Start programs across the country. Head Start sites can apply to receive Kid Spark’s Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program at a significantly reduced cost through this initiative. Each site will receive a complete, ready-to-implement program that brings hands-on STEM and literacy learning to young learners.

The initiative is focused on supporting Head Start agencies in delivering developmentally appropriate, engaging learning experiences that build confidence, problem-solving skills, and early academic foundations. By significantly reducing implementation costs, the initiative enables more programs to bring a comprehensive STEM and literacy solution into their classrooms.

Through this initiative, Kid Spark Education is working to make hands-on STEM and literacy learning a more consistent and accessible part of early childhood education across Head Start programs nationwide.

About the Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program

At the center of the initiative is Kid Spark's Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program, developed for Pre-K through 1st-grade learners. The program combines hands-on STEM learning with literacy integration, helping children explore ideas, build vocabulary, and apply problem-solving skills through creative, hands-on experiences.

The program is grounded in the principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), ensuring that all children have multiple ways to engage, learn, and express understanding. Lessons are designed to be adaptable, developmentally appropriate, and inclusive of diverse learning styles and classroom settings.

The program is supported by the following components:

Early Inventors STEM Lab — A hands-on kit of durable, reusable engineering materials designed specifically for young learners. Each lab serves one or two children and is intentionally designed for accessibility, allowing all students to actively participate.





Storytime Inventing Book Collection — A curated collection of fiction and nonfiction children's books that connect literacy to hands-on STEM learning through invention challenges and creative exploration.





Comprehensive Curriculum — A robust set of more than 60 project-based lessons divided into two categories. STEM Foundations lessons introduce children to early math, problem-solving, and engineering concepts, while Storytime Inventing lessons connect children's books to hands-on invention challenges that strengthen literacy and bring each story to life through building.





Professional Learning & Support — Training and classroom resources that help educators, regardless of STEM background, feel confident and equipped to deliver engaging, developmentally appropriate instruction.

Each lesson is supported by educator resources, including detailed lesson plans, student activity guides, and visual slide companions, making implementation practical and accessible for classroom teachers.

The program is aligned with the Head Start Early Learning Outcomes Framework and other national education standards.

About the Head Start STEM & Literacy Initiative

Through the initiative, eligible Head Start programs can apply to implement Kid Spark Education's Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program at a significantly reduced cost.

The initiative is designed to help Head Start agencies bring hands-on STEM and literacy learning into their classrooms through a comprehensive implementation package that includes reusable STEM materials, literacy-connected curriculum, educator resources, professional learning, and ongoing support.

Participating sites receive:

Four Early Inventors STEM Labs

A collection of 12 Pre-K Storytime Inventing books

Reusable printed curriculum booklets

Virtual educator training for implementation

Ongoing access to video resources and live support webinars

The full implementation package is valued at approximately $1,544 per site, with a substantial portion of the cost supported through the initiative. Participating sites typically contribute between $450 and $750 depending on site size and available funding.

The program is designed for long-term sustainability, with zero consumable supplies, minimal replacement costs over time, and no ongoing subscription or licensing fees. These limited ongoing costs make it easy for Head Start programs to implement and sustain the program year after year.

Established Success in Head Start Settings

Kid Spark's work in Head Start is built on an established partnership with Grow Early Learning (formerly East Coast Migrant Head Start), where programs are currently implemented across 43 sites. This collaboration has demonstrated that the model can be successfully implemented at scale and sustained in real-world Head Start environments.

Insights from this partnership also played a key role in shaping the development of the Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program, with Grow Early Learning currently transitioning its full network of sites to the updated model.

How to Apply

Head Start sites can visit kidsparkeducation.org/head-start to learn more about the initiative and how to bring this program to their location.

Supporting the Expansion of Early STEM & Literacy Access in Head Start

Kid Spark Education welcomes ongoing collaboration with philanthropic and corporate partners who share a commitment to expanding access to high-quality STEM and literacy experiences in Head Start communities.

Organizations and individuals interested in supporting this effort are encouraged to connect directly with Kid Spark Education to explore partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Ryan Neden, Executive Director, at [email protected]

Through continued partnership and investment, Kid Spark Education aims to make hands-on STEM and literacy learning accessible to every Head Start program nationwide, helping ensure these experiences become a consistent and sustainable part of early learning.

About Kid Spark Education

Kid Spark Education is a national nonprofit whose mission is to help ignite a love of STEM and literacy in all young learners. We design hands-on learning solutions that meet today's students' needs and expand access to STEM and literacy learning, especially for underserved communities.

Visit kidsparkeducation.org to learn more about our programs or explore how you can partner with Kid Spark to expand access to STEM and literacy learning for all students.

Media Contact

Tesha Rainey, Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Program & Partnership Inquiries

Ryan Neden, Executive Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Kid Spark Education