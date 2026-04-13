Kid Spark Education Launches Transformative Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program

New hands-on program helps young learners build curiosity, confidence, and foundational STEM and literacy skills.

WEBB CITY, Mo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kid Spark Education has announced the launch of its Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program, an engaging new approach for Pre-K through 1st-grade students to build strong foundations in both STEM and literacy through hands-on learning.

Kid Spark's program weaves together STEM, literacy, and social–emotional learning, inspiring young learners to explore, create, and see themselves as capable readers and inventors. By connecting these skills, Kid Spark helps students build a foundation to thrive in an ever-changing, technology-driven world.

Kid Spark Education's Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program components: Early Inventors STEM Lab, Storytime Inventing Book Collection, comprehensive curriculum of 60+ Pre-K through 1st-grade STEM & literacy lessons. A Storytime Inventing lesson from the Early Childhood STEM & Literacy Program, connecting literacy, problem-solving, and hands-on STEM learning.

"In the 21st century, being literate means more than the ability to read, write, and do math," said Ryan Neden, Executive Director of Kid Spark Education. "It also means developing a STEM identity and an inventive mindset, where children learn how the world works and gain the skills and confidence to contribute to it. When these foundations are built early, children are better prepared for future learning and the careers that await them."

Why Early STEM and Literacy Matter

Research shows that by third grade, one in three children already believes STEM isn't "for them," and many are also reading below grade level. These early gaps in confidence and literacy can shape how students approach learning for years to come. Kid Spark's program helps change that story by introducing STEM concepts through engaging, age-appropriate lessons that strengthen vocabulary, comprehension, and problem-solving while inspiring curiosity and creativity.

The earliest years are when children begin to see themselves as learners. By connecting STEM and literacy from the start, the program gives students the tools to ask questions, make sense of their world, and build confidence in their ability to learn.

Inside the Program

The following components support the new program:

Early Inventors STEM Lab — A hands-on kit of durable, reusable engineering materials designed specifically for young learners. Each lab serves one or two children and is intentionally designed for accessibility, allowing all students to participate.





— A hands-on kit of durable, reusable engineering materials designed specifically for young learners. Each lab serves one or two children and is intentionally designed for accessibility, allowing all students to participate. Comprehensive Curriculum — A robust set of more than 60 project-based lessons, divided into two categories. STEM Foundations Lessons introduce children to early math, problem-solving, and engineering concepts, while Storytime Inventing Lessons connect children's storybooks with STEM themes, strengthening literacy, turning each story into a hands-on building experience.





— A robust set of more than 60 project-based lessons, divided into two categories. introduce children to early math, problem-solving, and engineering concepts, while connect children's storybooks with STEM themes, strengthening literacy, turning each story into a hands-on building experience. Classroom Resources — Slide companions and student activity guides designed to support diverse learners through clear visuals, embedded literacy components, reflection prompts, real-world connections, and guided invention support; all aligned with Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles.





— Slide companions and student activity guides designed to support diverse learners through clear visuals, embedded literacy components, reflection prompts, real-world connections, and guided invention support; all aligned with Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles. Storytime Inventing Book Collection — 36 curated, classroom-ready books for Pre-K–1st grade learners that connect read-aloud experiences to hands-on STEM exploration, including a diverse mix of fiction and nonfiction titles and 12 sports-themed lessons developed in partnership with Special Olympics Washington.





— 36 curated, classroom-ready books for Pre-K–1st grade learners that connect read-aloud experiences to hands-on STEM exploration, including a diverse mix of fiction and nonfiction titles and 12 sports-themed lessons developed in partnership with Special Olympics Washington. Professional Learning & Support — Training and classroom resources that help educators, regardless of STEM background, feel confident and equipped to deliver engaging, developmentally appropriate instruction.

The full program aligns with national education standards (NGSS, Common Core, Head Start, and CASEL) and the principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), ensuring that all types of learners can engage, participate, and succeed. Each lesson is ready to teach, requires no prior STEM experience, and includes clear guides and visual supports for educators.

A Collaboration That Inspires Inclusion

As part of the program, Kid Spark Education partnered with Special Olympics Washington to co-develop 12 Storytime Inventing lessons that celebrate empathy, teamwork, and perseverance. These lessons connect sport, literacy, and invention, reflecting the organization's shared vision for every child to see themselves as capable of creating and belonging.

"These lessons help students see that inclusion isn't just an idea, it's something they can bring to life through reading and invention. They learn they can design solutions that make STEM and sport more inclusive for everyone," said Ellie Testerman, Director of Education at Kid Spark Education.

Expanding Access Through Funding and Partnership

Kid Spark recognizes high-quality STEM and literacy programs are often out of reach for schools and afterschool programs in underserved communities. To address this, the organization helps remove financial barriers for those eager to adopt the new program through its STEM Grants Initiative, fundraising resources, and strategic partnerships.

Kid Sparks' collaboration with corporations, foundations, and community organizations helps to provide cost-free or reduced-cost programs where they are needed most. The organization continues to seek partners who share its commitment to making early STEM education accessible to every child.

About Kid Spark Education

Kid Spark Education is a national nonprofit whose mission is to help ignite a love of STEM and literacy in all young learners. We design hands-on learning solutions that meet the needs of today's students and expand access to hands-on STEM and literacy learning, especially for underserved communities.

Visit kidsparkeducation.org to learn more about our programs or explore how you can partner with Kid Spark to expand access to STEM and literacy learning for all students.

Media Contact

Tesha Rainey

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Program & Partnership Inquiries

Ryan Neden, Executive Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Kid Spark Education