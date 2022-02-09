KidCo Announces Lifetime Warranty on All Products

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KidCo, Inc. ( www.kidco.com ), the first company to introduce metal safety gates to the USA, has launched a best-in-class lifetime warranty for all products sold in the United States & Canada.

KidCo® was the first to introduce metal child safety gates to the US market, setting a new standard of safety. The company understands the importance of offering families safety products that they can rely on for their young ones. Today KidCo is pleased to announce a lifetime warranty on all products. amily owned and operated for over 30 years, KidCo® is the brand that parents trust for home safety, baby gates, bed rails, and travel gear. The new lifetime warranty policy is effective immediately and allows original purchasers to receive replacement parts or a new product at KidCo's discretion.

The warranty covers manufacturing or material defects for the life of the product including small plastic items (for non-commercial use). The new policy is effective immediately and allows original purchasers to receive replacement parts or a new product at KidCo's discretion. It does not cover damage or issues caused by inappropriate use, abuse or deliberate damage or improper maintenance.

"KidCo's mission is to develop products that keep babies and toddlers safe from dangerous stairs, windows, doors, small objects, and even toilets. As a business that's family owned and operated for 30 years, we understand the importance of offering families safety products that they can rely on for their young ones. The limited lifetime warranty further solidifies our commitment to our customers and to our retailers and supports our mission to keep children safe," says Dan Kaiser, President of KidCo. "The new policy is uncomplicated and clear to make it easy for customers to activate when needed."

The new warranty policy will apply to all existing products and future products including new designs being introduced in May at the ABC Kids Expo.

ABOUT KIDCO

Family owned and operated since 1992, KidCo is the brand that parents trust for home safety, baby gates, bed rails and travel gear. KidCo was the first company to introduce metal safety gates to America and has since developed an extensive range of items, all designed and engineered in the United States. KidCo's line of travel and outdoor gear is lightweight and compact, offering today's parents ease of outdoor travel and adventures to include newborns through young children. Incorporating quality and style with a variety of color palettes, KidCo continues to bring innovative indoor and outdoor products to the market while maintaining a high standard of quality and service. For more information visit www.kidco.com

Media Contact:

Alise Kreditor, KMC

516-482-4866

[email protected]

SOURCE KidCo