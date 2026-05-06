Kidcreate Studio Launches Next Phase of Growth, Inviting Community-Driven Franchise Owners

Experienced Youth Enrichment Operators Accelerate Expansion of Leading Children's Art Franchise, Targeting Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs Nationwide

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidcreate Studio, one of the nation's largest brick-and-mortar children's art enrichment franchises, is entering a new era of growth following the recent acquisition of its parent company, WonderPlay Brands, by youth enrichment leaders Justin Nihiser, Barry Gibson, and Matt Rogers.

The partnership marks a strategic investment in the future of hands-on, screen-free children's experiences – combining Kidcreate Studio's established curriculum and national footprint with new operational leadership, infrastructure, and growth strategy.

Kidcreate Studio delivers hands-on art as it expands nationwide.

With more than 30 locations across 12 states, Kidcreate Studio is now expanding its franchise opportunity nationwide, targeting entrepreneurs who are driven not only by business success, but by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Scaling a Platform for Creative, Screen-Free Learning

Under its new ownership group, Kidcreate Studio is focused on strengthening franchise performance, investing in systems and infrastructure, and expanding into high-potential markets, all while continuing to elevate its art curriculum and in-studio experience.

"What drew us to Kidcreate Studio is that it already has the foundation that most brands spend years trying to build: strong unit-level demand, real customer loyalty, and a product that genuinely matters to families," said Justin Nihiser, Managing Partner of Kidcreate Studio. "Our opportunity is to take that foundation and scale it with intention. We're investing in the systems, infrastructure, and franchise support needed to grow responsibly, while elevating the experience so that Kidcreate becomes the standard for how art education is delivered to children across the country."

A Franchise Opportunity Built on Purpose and Community Impact

Kidcreate Studio is redefining what franchise ownership looks like, moving beyond traditional, transaction-focused messaging to emphasize purpose, leadership, and local impact.

Franchise owners are empowered to build what the brand calls the "creative heart of their community," often introducing the first dedicated children's art studio in their market.

"The people who succeed in this system are stepping into a leadership role within their community: building teams, creating experiences families come back to week after week, and becoming a trusted part of local life," continued Nihiser.

Meeting Growing Demand for Meaningful Children's Experiences

As families increasingly look for alternatives to screen-based activities, Kidcreate Studio offers a creativity-first approach.

The brand's proprietary curriculum features more than 1,500 project-based art experiences designed to build confidence, creativity, and motor skills in children ages 18 months to 12 years.

"Kidcreate Studio started with a simple belief: that every child deserves access to meaningful creative experiences," said Lara Olson, Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "This next chapter allows us to expand that impact in a much bigger way, while staying true to the heart of what makes Kidcreate special: creativity, connection, and a deep commitment to every child who walks through our doors."

Building on that vision, Kidcreate Studio is seeking franchise owners who are ready to bring this experience to their own communities. Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the opportunity can visit www.kidcreate.com/franchise.

About Kidcreate Studio

Founded in 2008 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Kidcreate Studio is a children's art enrichment franchise offering hands-on art and science classes, camps, and parties designed to inspire creativity and confidence. What began as a single neighborhood studio has grown into a nationwide network of franchise locations delivering developmentally appropriate, project-based programming in welcoming studio environments. Kidcreate Studio is part of WonderPlay Brands and continues to expand across the United States. For more information, please visit www.kidcreate.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Kidcreate Studio