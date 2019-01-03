Kiddie Academy® Debuts Learn On Ad Campaign to Spotlight Learning Beyond the Classroom

"Our new Learn On campaign underscores our fundamental belief that opportunities to teach and expand young minds present themselves every day and everywhere," said Greg Helwig, Kiddie Academy president. "Kiddie Academy empowers children with valuable tools to help make the most of those opportunities. Given the right environment, they become more curious and collaborative, with the ability to discover and accomplish more. We hope to communicate the potential and fascination for learning that exists in every minute—in the classroom, at home and throughout the community."

The campaign, developed in partnership with top strategic and creative agency, Planit, features a series of :30 and :15 second television spots, radio spots, print ads, and web and social media spots. One spot shows a little girl learning about geology inside an Academy, then discovering rocks in her own backyard, and finally, showing off a very impressive, color-coded rock and gemstone collection. Another depicts a young toddler first learning about the letter C, beginning to see it everywhere—in the curve in a play train set and a broken piece of cereal—and then proudly creating the letter himself. Click here to view all campaign assets.

"Over the years, parents have shared with us the authentic moments that happen outside our Academies that make good on our promise of empowering children every day, not just the time spent with our teachers," shared Nicole Salla, vice president of marketing, Kiddie Academy. "The lessons and values we instill at Kiddie Academy continue to make tremendous impact far beyond the classroom."

"Kiddie Academy's role in fueling those magical moments of growth that punctuate everyday life became the backdrop to our Learn On storyline, and the campaign establishes a genuine connection between the parents and the brand," continued Trevor Villet, group creative director, Planit. "Rather than following category norms, the creative feels high-energy and spirited—capturing the momentum of perpetual learning and the joy of youthful curiosity."

The company is launching a complementary campaign targeted toward prospective franchisees called "Build On," which run in franchise trade print and online outlets, as well as on national radio.

For more information about Kiddie Academy, please visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception, Kiddie Academy® has been a leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and operates over 210 academies in 29 states and the District of Columbia. With more than 40 new Academies projected to open within the next year, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 250 open and operating locations in 2019. For more information, visit kiddieacademyfranchising.com.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care

Related Links

http://kiddieacademy.com

