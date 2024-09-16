Kiddie Academy® releases new research findings in honor of National Working Parents Day

Child care provider finds average working parent pulls 18-hour days

ABINGDON, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Working Parents Day today, Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care is releasing its research findings on the habits, behaviors and desires of working parents. Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Kiddie Academy, the survey reveals that 45% of working parents use child care, and 85% of that cohort agree that child care helps them maintain a sense of self and independence in addition to being a parent, allowing them to be more productive at work and at home. The data also reveals how working parents are striving to ensure that their children succeed in life.

"Working parents face unique challenges in managing their time and resources to take care of their families," said Joy Turner, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy. "Educational child care can help them balance the emotional and physical demands of parenting while their children develop character, confidence and skills that transfer from school to home."

According to the research, the top skills parents are trying to develop in their children include building good character (63%), social skills (62%), confidence (61%) and emotional regulation (56%). However, they struggle with teaching critical thinking skills (26%), helping their little ones create connections with others (25%) and building confidence (23%). In fact, parents worry about their children's growth and development four times a day on average. And 56% admit to feeling guilty for not spending enough time with their children.

These findings align with the recent Surgeon General's Advisory calling attention to the critical importance of parental stress and the "bidirectional relationship" between parental mental health and child outcomes. Significant stressors for parents include worries about finances and about their own mental health as well as the health and well-being of their children.

Kiddie Academy's research indicates that parents see the top benefits of child care as helping children develop skills that are visible at home (48%), growing or developing faster or better (47%) as well as knowing that educators are teaching their children (37%).

"As a trusted child care provider, Kiddie Academy is here to help both children and their parents thrive on National Working Parents Day and every day," Turner added.

