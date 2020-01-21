Kiddie Academy® Invites Families to Explore the World of STEM this Winter

ABINGDON, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a leading provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, invites local families to participate in fun and educational activities at STEM Adventures this winter. The free community event is designed to help children of all ages and their parents learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through age-appropriate, interactive activities. The events will be hosted at more than 150 select Kiddie Academy locations across the country this winter on one of four dates: Saturday, January 25; Sunday, January 26; Saturday, February 22; and Sunday, February 23.

"We invite families across the nation to witness and participate in all the ways in which Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® curriculum taps into children's natural sense of curiosity as they discover the world around them," said Richard Peterson, chief academic officer at Kiddie Academy. "Current research shows scientific instruction also improves abilities in subjects outside of science, including literacy, language-learning and critical thinking, and STEM Adventures is designed to equip kids with a strong head start."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, having access to the STEM fields is essential if we want a nation where our future leaders have the ability to understand and solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. STEM Adventures engages children in STEM concepts via active exploration, introducing participants to the scientific process through hands-on experiences and play-based activities. Kiddie Academy hopes to enable young learners to explore their curiosities and interests through developing and testing theories in everyday situations, all while providing parents with ideas on how to bring STEM education into the home.

During the events, attendees will enjoy activities associated with one of two themes: Superheroes of STEM and Let's Build It. Children can create design their own superhero vehicle, create pom pom catapults, create sky-high cup towers and make their own pinball machine, among many other projects.

Kiddie Academy will also provide refreshments at these complimentary community events. For a list of participating Kiddie Academy locations, or to reserve your attendance, please visit Kiddie Academy STEM Adventures.

About Kiddie Academy

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy.

About Kiddie Academy Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 248+ open Academies located in 29 states and the District of Columbia. With 35 new Academies expected to open in 2020, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 280 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/franchising.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care

Related Links

https://kiddieacademy.com

