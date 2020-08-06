Kiddie Academy® Provides In-Classroom Option for School-Aged Children

ABINGDON, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether districts are implementing 100% virtual learning or allowing children to attend classes at school—or a mix of both—the back-to-school season looks very different from years past. Kiddie Academy® , a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is committed to supporting families whose school-aged children are distance learning by providing a safe, healthy environment where they can attend virtual sessions, do homework and connect with other students and teachers daily1.

This alternative to distance learning at home gives children support for virtual learning, the opportunity for physical activity in a safe, developmentally appropriate environment, and socialization—one of the most crucial aspects of children's development. The full-day program includes before and after school care as well, allowing parents themselves the opportunity to work a full day without distractions and further provides the assurance they need for their children to make the most of virtual learning. Additionally, Academies are integrating their proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum—from STEM Daily Challenges to creative activities—between virtual learning times, so children have even more opportunities to keep learning and growing.

"Many parents of school-aged children are struggling with their kids not going back to a classroom for the fall semester or perhaps the entire year. For some, it is nearly impossible to remain productive working from home or returning to a physical job location, while also supervising young children during virtual school five days a week," said Greg Helwig, CEO at Kiddie Academy. "We're proud to offer parents a viable solution so they can do what's best for their families. It allows both children and parents an opportunity to thrive, despite these unprecedented challenges."

Since physical space and available resources vary by location, Kiddie Academy franchise owners will work with local public education system requirements and within local licensing regulations to offer the following benefits to school-aged children:

Dedicated spaces for virtual classes with reliable and secure WiFi

Supervised area for schoolwork completion

Socialization with other school-age children

Resources for staff professional development

Opportunities for physical activity and chances to play outdoors

Enhanced scheduling to ensure children are completing school assignments

Keeping track of student platforms and login information

Creating a reliable virtual learning environment while establishing new routines for students

Nutritious meals and snacks throughout the day

Kiddie Academy prides itself on its Health EssentialsSM procedures, designed to help stop the spread of infectious germs into Academies. This new program is an enhancement of the procedures already in place to help ensure children, their families and our staff stay healthy and safe. From daily health monitoring for staff and students and frequent, thorough handwashing, to strictly enforcing its illness policy for staff and students, each Academy is well equipped to ensure children and staff remain as healthy as possible.

"The health and safety of our students and families remains of paramount concern to us," added Helwig. "Cleaning and disinfecting will be a priority, children and staff will enforce social distancing while indoors as much as possible and Kiddie Academy staff will wear masks at all times."

In addition to the new option for children who are distance-learning, some Academies are offering full-day private Kindergarten programs, following state regulations and guidelines combined with Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum.

Kiddie Academy operates 260 locations nationwide. Space is limited, so check with your local Kiddie Academy for availability and to find out how it is adapting school-age classroom(s) for virtual learning this fall and if they have space available.

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 257+ open Academies located in 29 states and the District of Columbia. With 35 new Academies expected to open in 2020, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 280 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

1 Program details and availability differ by location – contact an Academy near you for more information.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care

Related Links

https://kiddieacademy.com

