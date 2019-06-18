Kiddie Academy Survey Finds 80 Percent of Parents Believe Their Kids Are Proud of Who They Are

ABINGDON, Md., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a national survey of over 1,000 parents conducted by Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care1, leading provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, more than 80 percent of parents believe their children are proud of who they are. The survey, which aimed to determine how parents instill a sense of pride, self-esteem and encouragement in their children, also found that most parents are comfortable encouraging their children in a practice or activity they love, regardless of social norms (93 percent). With a proprietary, nationwide curriculum – Life Essentials® – that empowers its students to learn and grow socially, physically, emotionally, and intellectually, Kiddie Academy takes every opportunity to teach children important character-building cornerstones, including pride, self-esteem, respect, sharing, manners, friendship and compassion, all of which help prepare students for life both in and out of the classroom.

"It's never too early for kids to build self-confidence and learn a sense of pride to help them become well-rounded people who believe in their own abilities," said Richard Peterson, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy. "Knowing parents take extra care in praising their children for overcoming fears, showing kindness to others and so much more warms our hearts at Kiddie Academy."

Kiddie Academy's survey findings showed that about 60 percent of parents think "having confidence and self-respect" best defines the concept of "pride" to their kids. Other highlights include:

When asked what would make respondents feel most proud of their children, 34 percent reported seeing them happy.

More than half of parents show their children they're proud through physical affection such as hugs, high fives and pats on the back; 40 percent express it through affirmations and words of encouragement.

When it comes to teaching a young child to take pride in their work, 33 percent of parents said it is best to have an open and honest discussion.

Only 5 percent of parents shared that physical rewards (such as money or presents) are the best way to teach pride to their children.

72 percent of parents agree that it's not necessary for young children to receive a medal or trophy in sports even when they don't win.

"Self-esteem and pride are powerful tools to help children grow into capable, confident citizens," said Peterson. "Seeing our students come into their own and be proud of who they are in and out of the classroom brings us joy as educators."

