Kidfresh Secures New Round of Growth Capital to Propel Children's Favorites with the Power of Vegetables

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the fastest growing brand in the better-for-you segment of frozen kids' meals, just announced a fresh capital infusion to accelerate its growth. The round was led by its existing institutional investors - Monogram Capital Partners, together with Emil Capital Partners and AccelFoods. The capital will be used to continue to fuel accelerated growth, introduce its new branding, launch innovation, and strengthen the brand's leading position to extend its avid customer following deeper with existing partner retailers and into new doors across the country.

Co-Founders Matt Cohen and Gilles Deloux created Kidfresh as a solution to parents looking for nutritious and convenient meals for their children. Now as the brand celebrates its 10th anniversary with over 28 million meals sold, Kidfresh has become the #1 fastest growing brand of natural better-for-you frozen kids' meals and a thought leader in the space. Kidfresh's wholesome frozen meals are targeted at kids' favorite items like Mac N' Cheese and Chicken Nuggets with a cleaner ingredient deck of high-quality natural ingredients, healthier nutritionals and hidden vegetables. These signature items are loved by kids and trusted by parents and still provide the value and convenience that customers associate with frozen offerings.

"As parents who believe children deserve the best foods, we've created a version of kid classics that are as mouthwatering good as they are good for us all," says Kidfresh Founder and CEO Matt Cohen. "We are incredibly fortunate to build our brand with investment partners who wholeheartedly believe in our mission. They bring vast experience and knowledge to accelerating growth strategies for CPG brands and we look forward to reaching our next milestones together."

"In a category that has been historically slower to evolve to meet the changing tastes of consumers with better-for-you offerings and with a customer that is so eager for healthier alternatives for their family, Kidfresh continues to deliver a differentiated offering of the hero products kids love with a cleaner ingredient deck and more functionality," said Jared Stein, Co-Founder and Partner of Monogram Capital. "We are extremely excited about the path ahead for Kidfresh."

"As the first institutional investor of Kidfresh, we at Emil Capital are thrilled to see the company's tremendous growth and how it is redefining the kids' frozen food segment with delicious and healthy meals made with clean ingredients and hidden vegetables," said Marcel Bens, Managing Partner & COO of Emil Capital Partners.

"At AccelFoods, we are always searching for the next generation of enduring brands helmed by quality-driven management teams and as a long-time partner of Kidfresh, it has been amazing to be part of their growth as they've become a household staple for families across the country," said AccelFoods' Managing Partner Jordan Gaspar. "Kidfresh has built an incredible business backed by an impressive and collaborative group of investors. We look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with the brand as they enter this next stage of growth."

To learn more about Kidfresh and their fresh take on foods children love, please visit www.kidfresh.com

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy moms and parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners has >$200 million in equity capital under management and focuses exclusively on investing in emerging consumer and retail brands. The firm seeks opportunities to partner with founders and strong management teams, typically investing $5-30 million of equity per transaction. The investment in Kidfresh represents the firm's thirtieth investment across nineteen platform portfolio companies. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogram.com

About Emil Capital Partners

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, and founded in 2011, Emil Capital Partners focuses on investing in early-stage growth companies in the sector of consumer goods, web/ app-enabled services, and digital media. Since its inception, the fund has made investments in over 30 companies in North America and Europe. Emil Capital Partners continues to look for disruptive opportunities in changing "big food to good food." For more information, visit www.emilcapitalpartners.com

About AccelFoods

AccelFoods (AF) is a leading venture capital fund investing in high-growth consumer product companies. Founded in 2014, AF has carved out a new space in the consumer industry, identifying challengers with strong fundamentals and providing the financing and resources needed to create the next generation of enduring brands. AF looks for quality-driven founders and management teams running brands that appeal to diverse demographics. AF manages 30+ portfolio brands across a wide array of categories including plant-based and grain-free food, functional beverage, family and kid-focused consumer products, health and wellness platforms, and more. For more information, visit www.accelfoods.com

