Kidfresh Takes On This Summer With Ecommerce and Retail Expansion Into Whole Foods Nationally, Publix and More

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of wholesome frozen meals that sneaks hidden vegetables and grains into foods that kids already love, is expanding into additional retail channels. Kidfresh is thrilled to announce that it will be growing its retail distribution across the country this summer with new distribution at Publix and expanding into new Whole Food stores nationally along with the introduction of its own eCommerce site.

Kidfresh offers better-for-you frozen meals and snacks that are convenient, taste great and made with real ingredients. For busy parents, Kidfresh is a brand they can trust without having to worry about the bad stuff - no artificial flavors or ingredients, no synthetic color and no preservatives. All Kidfresh meals are delicious and are packed with goodness and hidden vegetables such as butternut squash, beans, cauliflower and carrots.

Kidfresh is making it even more convenient for parents to purchase wholesome products for their kids by expanding into new retailers and online. Starting in June, Publix will be selling Kidfresh favorites including Wagon Wheels Mac 'N Cheese, Super Duper Chicken Nuggets, Mighty Meaty Chicken Meatballs and SuperBlastin' Pepperoni Pizza Bites. The Kidfresh eCommerce site will also make its debut in July and will have many SKUs available for purchase. Coming to nearly 300 Whole Foods locations in July, fans can find Kidfresh's Wagon Wheels Mac 'N Cheese, Super Duper Chicken Nuggets, Fun-Omenal Chicken Sticks and Mamma Mia Cheesy Pizza in the frozen aisle.

"We are very excited that leading retailers continue to see the value in adding more Kidfresh meals to their frozen food assortment. Moms and parents are looking for great tasting kids' meals that are convenient and available where they shop," says Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "That's what we are all about. And with our eCommerce site, they'll now be able to buy Kidfresh from their own home on www.Kidfresh.com!"

To find a store near you, check out the store locator feature on Kidfresh's website. For more information on Kidfresh, please visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy moms and parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 12,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

Contact:

Carissa Izquierdo

2135428981

216739@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kidfresh

Related Links

http://www.kidfresh.com

