Kidnap Victim Elizabeth Smart Shares Her Brain Scan on Dr. Amen's Change Your Brain Every Day Podcast

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Smart, whose 2002 abduction captured national attention, shares her powerful story and unveils her brain SPECT scan results in an impactful episode of Dr. Daniel Amen's Change Your Brain Every Day podcast. Smart, who was held captive for nine months, opens up about the lasting impact of her trauma and the journey to reclaim her life.

During the episode, Dr. Amen—a leading psychiatrist, brain health expert, and founder of Amen Clinics—explains how childhood trauma leaves an imprint on the brain that can persist into adulthood. Using SPECT scans, which measure blood flow and brain activity, he illustrates how past trauma can affect the brain and discusses strategies for healing and resilience.

"Childhood trauma leaves a lasting mark on the brain," says Dr. Amen. "Our scans provide insight into that impact and guide people toward healthier, more empowered lives."

On the podcast, Dr. Amen discusses the findings from Smart's brain scans and how she and other trauma victims can enhance their brain health to help them move forward after even the most terrifying experiences.

In this candid conversation, Smart discusses what it took to overcome the emotional scars of her experience and find strength in her new life. Her story offers hope and inspiration to those facing trauma.

Dr. Amen's Change Your Brain Every Day podcast, available on all major podcast platforms.

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

Press Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

[email protected]

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.